Lebanese embassy urges police to deal with citizen who threatened to slaughter Ghanaian man

It therefore entreated the Ghana Police Service to track, arrest and deal with the man in question in accordance with the relevant laws of the country.

"We reject all forms of violence and intimidation, as well as anyone who does not treat the people of the host country with respect and in accordance with applicable laws," the Lebanese embassy wrote on Facebook.

The embassy’s reaction follows a widely condemned 14-second long video that went viral on social media in which a tall, giant, and bearded Lebanese man is seen wielding two cutlasses.

The furious armed man is heard yelling at a Ghanaian identified as Iddrisu Yusif, daring him to draw near him, amidst threats of slitting his throat.

The Ghanaian victim is reported as saying that the latter parked at the spot where he sells shoes, and after an hour, he asked him to move his vehicle, which resulted in the unprovoked attack.

"I didn’t do anything wrong to him... I’m not feeling good at all, and I don’t know why. I don’t know what is happening to me," Iddrisu Yusif said, as quoted by Asaseradio.com.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is investigating the incident and the victim has also lodged a formal complaint against the Lebanese man.

"This viral video has come to our attention and we are working on it," the police wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, April 12.

In a similar story, a 28-year-old man is in the grips of the police for allegedly shooting a Nigerian commercial s*x worker for refusing to take GH¢10 as payment for patronage of her service.

The suspect, Hakeem Mumumi, has been remanded by the magistrate court in Prestea, in the Western region, after shooting the victim, identified only as Promise, in the thigh.

The woman reportedly refused to accept GH¢10 instead of GH¢30 on the night of Wednesday, April 6, 2022, which resulted in an argument.

Chief Inspector Samuel Ghartey told the court that the suspect had earlier, on the night of Tuesday, April 5, 2022, attacked his first victim, a Ghanaian woman named Aisha, at the same spot where he attacked the Nigerian woman.

After shooting the Nigerian prostitute, Mumuni fled, but was later arrested by the police and put before the court.