Police investigates Inspector Prince Awuah, G/Cpl. John Ahiamata over viral assault video

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the law enforcement agency said that the errant officers are with the Divisional MTTD Asankrangwa, the capital of Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region.

It added that the victim has also been contacted to assist with the investigation.

“The Police have commenced an investigation into a viral video in which two Police officers are seen struggling with a member of the public and assaulting him in the process.

“The victim has been contacted to assist with the investigation.

“The matter is being handled by the Police Professional Standards Bureau and the officers involved, Inspector Prince Awuah and G/Cpl. John Ahiamata both with the Divisional MTTD Asankrangwa have been referred to the Bureau to be taken through the due process of the law,” the statement reads.

The disturbing video which triggered fury among Ghanaians, with calls on the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare to take action has been circulating on various social media platforms.

It shows the two officers attempting to arrest the suspected driver.

It is not clear from the video if the dreads-wearing driver had resisted arrest or what exactly transpired earlier, but the officers are seen subjecting him to torturous beatings in a bid to tame him. While at it one of the officers is captured in the video kicking the suspect with brutal for while he begs for freedom, saying the bag in question did not belong to him.

Bystanders filmed the violent incident, while some of them are heard in the background saying that the suspect did not help himself. According to them, they would have expected him to have been humble and have an amicable conversation with the police officers rather than adopting a confrontational posturing.

Although the suspect could be heard saying that the bag was not his, he did not mention who it belonged to.