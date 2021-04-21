RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Galamsey threatening water supply – Ghana Water Company Limited warns

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The effect of illegal mining activities popularly known as galamsey on water supply in the Central and Western regions are worsening as the contamination of the rivers continues.

Galamsey water pollution

Pulse Ghana

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has been compelled to ration water to residents in the areas since the river had become brownish and muddy, posing threat to the Daboase Water Treatment Plant and increasing the cost of water production.

The Managing Director of the GWCL, Dr. Clifford Braimah, called on the government for urgent action to halt illegal mining activities to safeguard the country's water system from further pollution.

Galamsey water pollution
Galamsey water pollution Pulse Ghana

A looming disaster was awaiting the nation as far as the nation's water bodies were concerned, he said.

This was made known when Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms. Cecilia Dapaah; the Central Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan; the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah; and the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah toured the various water stations in the Central and Western regions, to assess how the government would combat illegal mining in the country.

Galamsey water pollution
Galamsey water pollution Pulse Ghana

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, speaking to the press said the government would not tolerate mining in forest reserves and water bodies, and said those "redline areas" should not be crossed.

According to him, the government was not against mining, stressing that the "government is now more than ever committed to working to sanitise the system and ensure that mining was done the right way."

The Central and Western Regional minister pledged to put resources at his disposal to fight the menace.

The Central Regional Minister said "we should be ashamed of what we have done to our water bodies. It's an anomaly", and promised to erect a security post at the various sites to help fight the menace.

