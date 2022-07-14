Health workers threaten to lay down tools if gov't refuses to pay 20% COLA

According to the aggrieved health workers, they were hoping the meeting by the organized labour unions with the government on July 12, 2022, would have resolved the issue of COLA but the meeting failed to achieve its objective.

In a statement, the aggrieved health workers said "We, therefore, serve notice to government as an employer that if by 22nd July 2022 the negotiations on COLA is not completed, the aforementioned health sector unions will have no other choice than to embark on a series of actions as spelled out below which will in no doubt disturb the industrial harmony within the health sector:

"25th to 27th July 2022. Wearing of red arm/wrist bands in all health facilities."

"28th to 31st July 2022- Withdrawal of Out-Patient Department (OPD) Services

"1st August 2022- Withdrawal of OPD and In-patient services," the health workers added.

On Monday, July 4, 2022, the four (4) Unions in Education, namely Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), TEWU, and Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana, withdrew their services in all the Pre-Tertiary educational space, to back their demand for the Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA).

This involved both teaching and non-teaching staff.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is pleading with the striking teachers to return to the classroom while negotiations continue with the government.

He said teachers should consider the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to be written by third-year students in Junior High Schools (JHS).