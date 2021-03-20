One of such skeptics is the Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil who said that the President’s 21-page statement to the CSOs is simply a sad attempt to switch the narrative.

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations Against Corruption had alleged that the circumstances surrounding the decision to force Mr. Domelovo into retirement appears to suggest that the government has lost interest in fighting corruption.

However, in the lengthy statement to the CSOs on Friday, Mr. Akufo-Addo insists that he remains the champion of anti-corruption, saying it is evident in the support his administration gave to Mr. Domelovo and the Audit Service to function without interference.

He went further to accuse former President John Dramani Mahama of deliberately appointing Mr. Domelevo after his defeat in the 2016 polls to “pursue a particular agenda.”

But Kofi Bentil said on JoyNews’ Newsfile Saturday, March 20, 2021, that the President’s supposed setting the records straight was unconvincing.

“If you have a good case you don’t need a lot of words to explain yourself. It is clear that the public sees this as running out Domelevo who generally is considered to be the best Auditor-General we’ve had in this country.

“And the explanations have not helped them. It is just a sad attempt to try and switch the narrative,” he said.

According to Mr. Bentil, the Presidency has attempted to resort to the same method used to turn a section of the Ghanaian populace against former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu after he resigned but this time around, the strategy has backfired.

“Let me say that in the case of Special Prosecutor Amidu, it may have worked, but in this particular case, it had the opposite effect. And if you read the long letter, the first two pages want to suggest that Daniel Domelevo is one, unqualified, unfit, a late implant to come and harass the present government.”

“So you can go on and on and on and every step of the way, there are glaring actions and sometimes they are patently illegal, and all of this point to a clear motive that there is a concerted attempt to drive this man out,” he maintains.