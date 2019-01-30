He said they are either blind or dead to see his government's achievements.

Speaking at a rally at Ayawaso West Wuogon on Tuesday, 29 January 2019 ahead of Thursday's by-election, he said "It is only the blind and the dead" who cannot see and experience his achievements in the past 24 months.

He also disclosed that he has fulfilled most of the promises he made during the 2016 election year.

He said under his two-year tenure, he has honored forty-one of his promises.

"Forty-one promises made by the NPP and its presidential candidate has been fulfilled and delivered within two years. We are not done and I know that. But after the four years, everybody will see that, yes, Akufo-Addo was a man of his words and a man of truth, a man of honesty and integrity," he added.

According to him, "I’m pleading with you, Lydia is a mother and a widow but because of her love for Ghana and Ayawaso West, she has decided to contest and continue the good works of her husband, so, vote massively for her to honour her late husband."