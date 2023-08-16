My mother died over threats on my life — Kennedy Agyapong

"When Hon. Collins Dauda’s brother threatened to kill me, my mother couldn't take it. She died on the 13th of November. During the week she died, I visited her, and she was pleading with me to stop politics, and she said: Kwame you'll kill me. That was Thursday, on Friday, I left for Kumasi and while returning to Accra on Sunday afternoon, I got the bad news that my mother had died. And I was told she was saying my heart, my heart, and Kwame you will kill me," he said in an interview on Citi TV.