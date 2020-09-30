He said Mahama has nothing more to offer Ghanaians describing his performance as abysmal in government.

Addressing persons from the informal sector at Seventh-Day Adventist Church at Mataheko as part of a four-day tour of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the Greater Accra Region, Karbo said "I say if John Mahama left any of his belongings at the Jubilee House after he was defeated in the 2016 election, he should tell me so I go and pick it up for him. He has no business going back to the Jubilee House.

Anthony Karbo

"I don't know why he’s worrying himself spending his resources and energy wanting to return to the Presidency. Ghanaians rejected him resoundingly and that remains."

"What at all did he do right in power that he wants Ghanaians to allow him to return? Our woes as a country should be blamed on ex-President Mahama, he went for huge loans but a large amount of them was misappropriated and not used for the intended purposes," he added.

Karbo believes Mahama will be engaging in an exercise in futility if he contests in the 2020 election and his defeat will be grand.