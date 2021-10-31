Lord Commey won't survive if some of us react – Afriyie Ankrah warns

He declared that the NPP has no interest in breaking the 8 and will not hand over power to the NDC.

According to him, the NPP will retain power.

"I don't care who becomes national chairman, I don’t care who becomes flagbearer, what I care is that the NPP continues to reign in this country," he stated.

The statement by Lord Commey didn't go down well with the NDC.

Many suggested the NPP could do anything whether illegal or legal to beat the 8-year jinx known to Ghanaians since the country returned to constitutional regime some 29 years ago.

ece-auto-gen

Speaking on TV XYZ, Afriyie Ankrah indicated that the NDC does not recognise Commey as someone who can break the umbrella family.

"As for Lord Commey, if he's watching, he knows that he won't survive when some of us face him," the NDC Director of Elections told Mugabe.

He said the NPP government should be thankful to the 2020 NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, for the post elections peaceful environment the country is enjoying.

He revealed that when the party lost the elections, members of the NDC were ready to hit the streets to cause mayhem because of the several electoral irregularities but the former president who the party to elections 2020 intervened.

"When they stormed the party headquarters with anger, we had to go down on our knees to beg them to calm down," Ankrah disclosed.

To him, the NDC won the elections but was shortchanged by the NPP with the help of the Electoral Commission (EC) the reason their fanatics wanted to go berserk on the streets.

However, he pledged that his party will not sit aloof for the NPP to engage in machinations that will result in the NDC losing in the next polls.