Your gov't has been good to Asanteman – Otumfuo tells Nana Addo

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made this known on Sunday, August 16, 2022, when the President paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace, at the commencement of his 4-day working visit to the Ashanti Region.

"On the occasion of your visit four-day visit here, which has become a regular feature, I am happy you are here to commission and inspect the projects undertaken by your government for all to see that, indeed, under you, Asanteman has benefited," he said.

Continuing he said, "you have served us well and brought honour to Asanteman in the two terms that you have served as President. Therefore, I can only ask of the blessings of Almighty God and that of the ancestors for continued strength to serve Ghana."

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, said the visit to the Ashanti region was part of his yearly routine to visit all the regions across the country to acquaint himself and deliver first-hand the development needs of the people.

Pulse Ghana

He said: "at the end of his four-day tour of the region, all will know that indeed Asanteman has benefitted significantly in terms of development."

President Akufo-Addo indicated that nearly 350 kilometers of Asphaltic Road network have been done in the Ashanti region. This is irrespective of the 100 kilometres being done in the Kumasi Metropolis and the other 100 kilometres being done with regards to urban roads. 32 separate hospital projects have been done in my time in the Ashanti region.