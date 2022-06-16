Watch: Jordan Ayew, Partey join Messi and Ronaldo in FIFA’s World Cup promo video

Otto Addo’s side booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.

A first-half strike by Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

With less than five months to the World Cup in Qatar, FIFA has released a promotional video that profiles the key players of all 32 teams.

Jordan, Partey and Amartey have been featured as the faces of the Black Stars, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva got the nod for Portugal.

Argentina duo Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria were also featured as the faces of their country, while Harry Kane leads the promo video for England.

Meanwhile, statistics from Opta Analyst indicate that Ghana has less than one per cent chance of winning the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars are underdogs in Group H and are also currently the lowest-ranked team (60th position) on the FIFA rankings going into the tournament.

Ahead of the tournament in Qatar, though, Opta Analyst has rated the chances of the 32 teams that will be participating.

The British sports analytics company did the percentage ratings according to statistics from a performance AI model.

The bottom four are Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia and Cameroon, who all have 0.00% chance of winning the World Cup.

Canada, Morocco and Tunisia also have 0.01% chance of emerging champions, while Ghana follows with a chance of 0.02%.

Meanwhile, France are ranked as the favourites to defend the trophy they won in 2018 with a chance of 17.93%.