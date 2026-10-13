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Top 10 African Countries with the worst human trafficking scores: Latest rankings

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 10:30 - 13 October 2026
Human Trafficking in Lybia Copyright: AFP or licensors Credit: AFP Creator: MAHMUD TURKIA
Human Trafficking in Lybia Copyright: AFP or licensors Credit: AFP Creator: MAHMUD TURKIA
Human trafficking remains a major organised crime concern across Africa, exposing vulnerable people to forced labour, sexual exploitation and other forms of abuse.
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  • Eritrea recorded Africa’s highest human trafficking score of 9.00.

  • Five African countries followed with scores of 8.50.

  • The rankings highlight ongoing trafficking concerns across Africa.

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Poverty, unemployment, conflict, political instability and weak governance can create conditions that traffickers exploit to recruit and control victims. However, the problem is not static, as organised criminal networks continually adapt to changing economic, political and technological conditions.

The 2025 Organised Crime Index by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC) highlights how criminal activities are evolving worldwide, with implications for efforts to combat human trafficking.

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A migrant pictured in a crowded room at the Tariq Al-Matar detention centre on the outskirts of the Libyan capital Tripoli on November 27, 2017 - a often obligatory passage on the route of human trafficking networks to Europe. Photo: © Taha Jawashi / AFP
A migrant pictured in a crowded room at the Tariq Al-Matar detention centre on the outskirts of the Libyan capital Tripoli on November 27, 2017 - a often obligatory passage on the route of human trafficking networks to Europe. Photo: © Taha Jawashi / AFP
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The report describes a global criminal landscape undergoing significant changes as existing illicit markets intersect with geopolitical tensions, technological developments, economic pressures and conflict.

These shifts can create new vulnerabilities, alter trafficking routes and make criminal networks more difficult to detect and disrupt.

According to the Index's human trafficking rankings, Eritrea recorded a score of 9.00, tying for the highest score globally. Afghanistan, North Korea, Myanmar and Yemen also recorded 9.00, placing them alongside Eritrea at the top of the global assessment.

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Illegal immigrants who were abandoned by traffickers in a remote desert area wait in Dongola, Sudan, after being located by Sudanese and Libyan forces, May 3, 2014. Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters
Illegal immigrants who were abandoned by traffickers in a remote desert area wait in Dongola, Sudan, after being located by Sudanese and Libyan forces, May 3, 2014. Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters
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The scores reflect the Index's assessment of human trafficking, rather than the actual number of victims or reported cases in each country.

Across Africa, the figures show that the challenge extends beyond one country or region. Burundi, Libya, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan each recorded a human trafficking score of 8.50, while the Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Kenya and Niger scored 8.00.

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The results highlight the need to examine trafficking alongside the broader conditions that allow organised criminal activity to persist.

The wider findings of the 2025 Index suggest that organised crime is becoming more interconnected and adaptable. The report identifies rising scores for financial and cyber-dependent crimes, driven partly by digital transformation and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence.

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It also points to the increasing influence of foreign and private-sector actors, alongside changes in illicit markets and growing pressure on international cooperation and justice systems.

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Although these developments do not directly measure human trafficking, they provide important context for understanding the changing environment in which organised crime operates.

The map of Africa
The map of Africa

Technological change, economic disruption and shifting criminal networks can affect how illicit activities are organised and how authorities respond. The Index therefore emphasises the importance of examining not only criminality levels but also changes in criminal markets, the actors involved and the resilience of countries.

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The resilience scores in the African ranking offer another perspective on the challenge. They indicate differences in countries' assessed capacity to withstand and respond to organised crime.

Stronger institutions, effective law enforcement, international cooperation and victim protection remain important elements of a comprehensive response to trafficking.

The table below presents the 10 African countries featured in the supplied 2025 ranking with the highest human trafficking scores, alongside their criminality, criminal markets, criminal actors and resilience scores.

Also Read: Full list: 11 African countries under US Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory in 2026

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10 African Countries with the worst human trafficking scores

Country

Human trafficking 2025

Criminality

Criminal markets

Criminal actors

Resilience

Eritrea

9.00

3.92

3.93

3.90

2.21

Burundi

8.50

4.73

4.67

4.80

2.33

Libya

8.50

7.05

6.70

7.40

1.88

Somalia

8.50

6.55

5.60

7.50

1.88

South Sudan

8.50

6.42

5.33

7.50

2.04

Sudan

8.50

6.63

5.67

7.60

2.25

Central African Republic

8.00

7.03

5.97

8.10

2.08

Ethiopia

8.00

6.03

6.17

5.90

4.50

Kenya

8.00

7.18

7.27

7.10

5.17

Niger

8.00

5.93

5.87

6.00

2.96

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