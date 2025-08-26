Mixed reactions erupt online as Nollywood’s “Devil Is a Liar” sparks debate

The Nollywood drama Devil Is a Liar, released on Netflix on 15 August 2025, has stirred heated debate online, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where viewers have expressed sharply divided opinions about its execution, storyline, and performances.

Directed by Moses Inwang, the film follows Adaora (played by Nse Ikpe-Etim), a wealthy real estate mogul whose whirlwind romance with the charming Jaiye (James Gardiner) spirals into a dark tale of betrayal, manipulation, and revenge. While the film attempts to tackle themes of insecurity, emotional exploitation, and societal expectations, reactions have been polarised, some praising its ambition, others condemning its flaws.

On 17 August, just two days after the premiere, X user @Tunnykvng wrote:

Wasted 2hrs of my precious life watching the Devil is a Liar movie on Netflix, my God will judge everyone involved

Another user, @t3f_exe, was even more scathing on 19 August, calling it

the worst thing I’ve ever watched” and criticising its “slow build-up, annoying accent, poor acting, [and] horrible script.

By 20 August, criticism intensified. Reviewer @PMReviews_Ng lamented:

This movie had me pissed. The story started with so much promise, but halfway through it lost direction completely. Characters made decisions that made no sense, and the ending felt rushed and lazy

Others pointed to technical shortcomings, with @leukocyteng1 remarking:

It tripped over its own storyline

citing a poorly edited TV scene that disrupted the immersion.

Not all responses were negative, however. Some viewers applauded the film’s visual appeal and ambition. Lifestyle platform @CableLifestyle praised its cinematography on 24 August, noting:

Devil is a Liar looks great but is let down by a predictable plot

They also commended Nse Ikpe-Etim’s “technically sound performance”, even though the on-screen chemistry with James Gardiner felt underwhelming.

The film’s ensemble cast, including Mercy Aigbe, Nancy Isime, and Erica Nlewedim, received mixed reviews. AfricanFolder.com credited Nse Ikpe-Etim with delivering a moving portrayal of heartbreak and rage but argued that many supporting roles felt like “filler” that added little to the story. The review also criticised the lack of emotional depth, suggesting that several performances seemed more like “well-rehearsed acts” than authentic experiences.

Despite Netflix Nigeria’s promotional post urging fans to watch with the caption “He really has lyrics for days,” the hype met scepticism, with many viewers insisting the marketing didn’t reflect the film’s actual quality.

Summing up widespread frustration, X user @nana_kojoben declared on 19 August:

The movie THE DEVIL IS A LIAR was just all shade of wrong! Movie was so annoying

The online discourse surrounding Devil Is a Liar reflects broader conversations about Nollywood’s evolution and the rising demand for higher-quality storytelling in an industry with growing global reach. While the film sought to explore complex themes of love and betrayal, audience reactions reveal a consensus that it fell short of its potential.

