The entertainment pundit described the Ghanaian singer as someone who doesn't count when it comes to discussion about Ghanaian female musicians because her focus is the international scene.

Arnold-Asamoah-Baidoo

His statement did not land well with Wiyaala who dragged him in a video she shared. She said, "If I don't count in this industry or if I don't count or I have never been counted as part of this industry, then don't discuss me when you're talking about the showbiz or show business in Ghana".

READ ALSO: Rare video of Ebony Reigns shows up on her snapchat account (WATCH)

Replying Wiyaala's comments, Arnold speaking on Okay FM's "Best Entertainment" said "for me not to talk about her is mere fallacy. It's not possible...Once she is an entertainer and counts in the music industry, when a topic is raised concerning her, she cannot stop us from speaking about her. Unless of course, she goes for a court order to restrain us from talking about her but, even with that, it will be difficult".

She’s a Woman: Wiyaala celebrates African women on Int’l Women’s Day

Arnold also added that "when we say something about her and she feels is defamatory or derogatory or affecting her brand, then she can do the honourable thing by taking us to court". Hear more from him in the video below.