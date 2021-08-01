Drone flies Funny Face’s ex-wife’s wedding ring at her white wedding (VIDEOS)

Nana Adjoa and her fiancé, Eric Adjei, tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony at Laptop, a suburb of Weija in Accra, on Wednesday, July 28.

The new couple sealed their holy matrimony with a white wedding held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Charismatic Anointing Ministry International at Lapaz Race Course.

The highlight of their wedding was when the pastor asked for their wedding ring. And to his surprise, it was delivered with a drone. The whole congregation and guests went agog when the ring was asked to be delivered.

Funny Face reacted to their traditional wedding by asking for blessings upon Nana Adjoa’s new chapter, adding that she should keep winning.

He congratulated her on his Instagram page, saying: “GYE NYAME... CONGRATULATIONS…NANA!! May JEHOVAH bless dis union… Keep Winning Too...KASOA VANDAMME…EI GO OVER YOU.”

Funny Face and Nana Adjoa had a beautiful beginning and a promising future after their secret marriage in 2014. But their marriage hit the rock in 2016 after the pair came out publicly to accuse each other of infidelity and bad bedroom performance.