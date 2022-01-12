'I bought taxi for my son' - T.T on how he spent Dr Bawumia's cash gift to pay his rent

Detailing the reasoning that went into how he would use the money, he said “I sat down quietly and taking note of the situation, that the whole world has got their eyes and tongue on the money, so I should be very careful how I use that money".

Pulse Ghana

He continued that "so what did I do, land has become very very expensive now, where we are, and I hear other places, right now, a plot of land is costing 30,000 cedis; so I got two plots of land which I paid for one with cash straight away, I’m yet to pay for the other one".

Giving a breakdown of the expenditure on Takoradi-based Empire FM that, he mentioned that "my son says he wants to be a driver, he’s been to driving school but for two years he’s been at home, and he was becoming frustrated. So, I told him something will happen. I will buy him a car, meanwhile, I didn’t know where the money is coming from, so when the Vice President gave me the money, after putting that 30,000 cedis in that plot of land the remaining 20,000 cedis I said this is the time for me to do something for my son, so I bought a Ghana-used taxi in a very good condition for him. He has right now registered at a station here [where we are] and he plies that road".

This disclosure is coming after TT faced backlash over the leaked audio in which he could be heard begging again. In the said audio, the actor who was talking to MzGee said “MzGee good afternoon, I’m wondering if you would have some leftovers in your kitchen to spare".

"Reason is people who use to help have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the Vice President had given me the money. But you would agree with me that [with] such monies, you need to invest wisely and that is what I have done and when you make investments too, it will take time before you begin enjoying it,” the Taxi Driver TV series actor explained in the audio.