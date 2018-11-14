Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Kuami Eugene, Kidi are better than Davido and Wizkid – Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame believes Kuami Eugene and Wizkid as better singers than Nigerian artistes Davido and Wizkid.

  • Published:
play

Rapper Okyeame Kwame has rated highlife artistes Kuami Eugene and Wizkid as better singers than Nigerian counterparts Davido and Wizkid.

The veteran rapper said he is awed by the vocal quality that the two Lynxx Entertainment artistes exude and is convinced they can develop their careers further.

READ ALSO:  No bad blood in Kumawood industry - Christiana Awuni

According to him, the new generation of Ghanaian musicians have helped reduce Nigeria’s dominance on the Ghanaian music scene.

Okyeame Kwame play

Okyeame Kwame

 

The rapper reserved particular praise for Kuami Eugene and Kidi, saying the duo are better singers than both Davido and Wizkid.

“Because we stopped singing for about 20 years and went for rap, we went to Nigerian to bring in their musicians who were doing singing but today we have very good singers like Kidi and Kuami Eugene who sing better than Davido or Wizkid,” Okyeame Kwame told Accra-based Happy FM.

“Now that we have young acts like Kuami Eugene, Akwaboah and other musicians doing authentic music, Nigerian music is gradually fizzling out of our system,” he added.

READ ALSO:  Medikal and Makafui's new picture sets the Internet on fire

Okyeame Kwame is currently on a radio tour to promote his “Made in Ghana’ album which will be released on December 22, 2018.

As a prelude to the album launch, the rapper recently dropped a single titled ‘Made in Ghana’ which features Kidi.

X
