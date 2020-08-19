During an interview on Starr FM, the singer disclosed that she was shocked at George's comment because he tried working with her. "I'm surprised because he tried to work with me just recently. He's had two artistes and he's not been able to do much for them," she said.

The 'Baby' singer further expressed her disappointment in the artiste manager by saying that "You know what's sad about this comment he made? It's that a woman could come out of all of these, to stand on her own feet, shoot four very expensive and amazing videos to very amazing songs, and come to this point".

According to MzVee, she sees George as weak because "it's not easy for anyone to do this and he sits down, behind his computer and writes that my comeback is weak. He is weak for saying that. He's very weak for saying that".

Talking about her progress now comparably to her time at lynx, she said "I think I was doing very well then but I think I'm doing very well now in a different way," Last year, MzVee ended her 8-year working relationship with Lynx Entertainment.