Watch Benedicta Gafah flaunt her dance moves in new videos


In the video, Benedicta Gafah is seen dancing in a very enticing manner to her seated guest. Clearly showing that she knows how to work her assets.

Watch Benedicta Gafah flaunts her dance moves in new videos play

Benedicta Gafah

Over the weekend, we got hold of a very saucy video of the saucy kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah.

The curvy hot Zylofone signee who recently celebrated her birthday with a private dinner party which features the shakers and mover of the industry seems to still be in the birthday mood.

READ ALSO: Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday party

In the video, she is seen dancing in a very enticing manner to her seated guest. Clearly showing that she knows how to work her assets. And that wasn’t the only video. Another video pooped up of her again showing off what her mama gave her to the tempo of the background song.

Feeling down this Monday afternoon? Ginger up your day with these alluring videos.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram

Bene behaviour of late yi de333.....laca is among anaaa??

A post shared by celebs page (@those_called_celebs) on

THIS ONE LOOKED LIKE A PRIVATE SESSION:

 

