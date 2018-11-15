White people are 'reared' not raised - Christiana Awuni

news

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni said white people are 'reared' and not raised like black people in an interview with Pulse.com.gh

In an interview on Tuesday, November 13, Christiana Awuni replied when asked if she would ever go naked if a Hollywood producer needed her for a role that she would have to go naked and that the act will credit her a sum of one million and she said she would decline the offer because she would never go naked.

She stated it will not send her to heaven so she sees no point of taking such an offer. According to the actress, at her age it will seem pointless to do it.

Speaking more to the matter, she was told white people usually do not consider age in their nudity in movies so age may not be a factor and that pushed the actress to say "White people are different. I am a black woman and i was raised as such but white people are reared like sheep and goats and they behave as such".

She said that people have to start commending Kumawood movies because their stories are usually authentic than most white movies. The actress mentioned how she has noticed that most white movies do not have any good advice to give to their young ones. ''American or Mexican romantic movies are the reason why most of the beautiful young girls in Ghana are spoilt because when they watch such movies they feel it is okay to strip naked anywhere that pleases them ." she added.