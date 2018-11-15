Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


White people are 'reared' not raised - Christiana Awuni

Actress Christiana Awuni claims white people are reared and not raised like black people.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Christiana Awuni  says white people are reared play

Christiana Awuni  says white people are reared

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni said white people are 'reared' and not raised like black people in an interview with Pulse.com.gh

In an interview on Tuesday, November 13, Christiana Awuni replied when asked if she would ever go naked if a Hollywood producer needed her for a role that she would have to go naked and that the act will credit her a sum of one million and she said she would decline the offer because she would never go naked.

She stated it will not send her to heaven so she sees no point of taking such an offer. According to the actress, at her age it will seem pointless to do it.

Speaking more to the matter, she was told white people usually do not consider age in their nudity in movies so age may not be a factor and that pushed the actress to say "White people are different. I am a black woman and i was raised as such but white people are reared like sheep and goats and they behave as such".

Christiana Awuni calls white people sheep and goats play

Christiana Awuni calls white people sheep and goats

READ MORE:Jim Iyke goes bald playing an ex-military man in 'Cold Feet'

 

She said that people have to start commending Kumawood movies because their stories are usually authentic than most white movies. The actress mentioned how she has noticed that most white movies do not have any good advice to give to their young ones. ''American or Mexican romantic movies are the reason why most of the beautiful young girls in Ghana are spoilt because when they watch such movies they feel  it is okay  to strip naked anywhere that pleases them ." she added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Rosemond Brown joins Sister Derby’s #Kakalika Challenge Rosemond Brown joins Sister Derby’s #Kakalika Challenge
Lydia Forson teases Sister Derby, brands Medikal a 'liar' Lydia Forson teases Sister Derby, brands Medikal a 'liar'
Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal
Apostle John Prah condemns Nayas for spreading falsehood Apostle John Prah condemns Nayas for spreading falsehood
Quit marriage if partner disagrees with your acting career - Christiana Awuni Quit marriage if partner disagrees with your acting career - Christiana Awuni
eShun spotted with United Nations High Commissioner in Switzerland eShun spotted with United Nations High Commissioner in Switzerland

Recommended Videos

Sister Derby offers cash weekly for #Kakalika challenge videos Sister Derby offers cash weekly for #Kakalika challenge videos
KiDi, Kuami Eugene are better singers than Wizkid and Davido KiDi, Kuami Eugene are better singers than Wizkid and Davido
The evolution of Sarkodie The evolution of Sarkodie



Celebrities

Ways Yvonne Nelson has given "wardrobe goals"
7 times Yvonne Nelson inspired you to dress like a pro
Kuami Eugene, Kidi are better than Davido and Wizkid – Okyeame Kwame
I never wanted my relationship with Debbie to go sour even after we broke up - Medikal
Nayas and Apostle John Prah tie the knot in holy matrimony
Nayas and Apostle John Prah tie the knot in holy matrimony
X
Advertisement