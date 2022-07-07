Angry Akufo-Addo nearly poked my eyes for criticising him -Wereko-Brobby (video)

According to him, the President’s anger stemmed from his (Wereko-Brobby's) criticism of his government.

He added that the President would have succeeded in hurting him if he (Dr. Wereko-Brobby) had not taken a step backwards swiftly enough to swerve the attack.

Dr. Wereko-Brobby disclosed that Akufo-Addo was not happy about an interview he had granted to Joy FM to discuss the state of affairs in the country.

When the host of the programme, Osei Bonsu, expressed shock at the revelation, Wereko-Brobby said that "you can go and ask him" if he (Osei Bonsu) thought he was lying.

He said that he wanted the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government to succeed because of the efforts he and some other NPP members put into the work that culminated in him winning power, but it has been a total mess and a disappointment.

He spoke about how he was giving a weekly memo to President Akufo-Addo in a bid to help shape his governance, but his efforts did not seem to be welcomed, so he had to stop.

The Presidency has not responded to the claims made by Dr. Wereko-Brobby yet.