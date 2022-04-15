I have a social contract with the people of Dome-Kwabenya — Adwoa Safo

The lawmaker for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong accused Adwoa Safo of sabotaging the government.

He condemned the attitude and asked her to quit if she lacks the spirit to sacrifice for the party and Ghanaians.

The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, also said the Majority Caucus in Parliament does not count Adwoa Safo, as part of the NPP MPs.

The MP for New Juabeng South, Michael Okyere Baafi, on his part said it is high time the party leadership in Parliament called her to order.

He said Sarah Adwoa Safo has clearly been attempting to use her seat as a bargaining chip and in essence, has been working to sabotage the government.

But Adwoa has broken silence on her absence in Parliament.

Reacting to a Facebook post with the user name 'Domprehba Kwame, Adwoa Safo said she will be back to continue the good work in Dome-Kwabenya.

'Domprehba Kwame' accused Adwoa Safo of behaving like someone who is 'bigger than the New Patriotic Party.

Domprehba's statement reads "You can stay in the USA forever. The NPP is bigger than any individual".

Adwoa Safo in response said she has a social contract with the people of Dome-Kwabenya and will in due time return to serve their interest in Parliament.

She wrote: "I truly admire your zeal for our dear party. Been following your exploits on Facebook. Keep up the good work.

"Indeed the NPP is bigger than any individual but again, it is these individuals who make up the party. Let us learn to know before we pass judgment.

"I won't stay in the USA forever. I have a social contract with the good people of Dome-Kwabenya which I consider sacrosanct. In good time, I will be back to continue the good work we have done in the constituency and ably represent their interest and aspiration in the august House of Parliament."