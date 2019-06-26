Ghana more

Albert Agbo wins big at final MTN Invitational golf of 2018 Albert Agbo went home the happiest on Friday night after beating the competition at the MTN Invitational golf final event of the year to emerge winner of men group A at the Tema Country Golf Club. Kumasi catches Maltavator Challenge Season 2 ‘fever’ The overjoyed winner of the Kumasi Challenge, Daniel Gawuga Abotsi, was grateful for the motivation from his family and friends to participate. 10 more recruited from Takoradi for Maltavator Challenge Season 2 finale Next stop OWASS in Kumasi November 17, 2018 Serena attitude defused dress code row says French Open director French Open director Guy Forget says Serena Williams' attitude defused a potential row over an up-coming dress code that he insists will be far less strict than the one at Wimbledon, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday. Sampdoria and Genoa's games postponed after bridge collapse Both Genoa clubs had requested that their opening games of the season be pushed back with Sampdoria due to host Fiorentina and Genoa playing at AC Milan on Sunday. Ghana wins 2018 Africa Armwrestling Championship Nigeria and Mali placed second and third with 14 and 10 medals respectively. Arm Wrestlers advised to stay away from sex ahead of Africa Arm Wrestling championship Arm Wrestlers advised to stay away from sex from now till after the Africa Arm Wrestling championship which starts on Thursday Arm Wrestling Ghana partners 'Go On Energy Drink' for the African Championship The Arm Wrestling Championship sponsored by Twellium Industries' Go On Energy Drink will be hosted by Ghana from the 26th to the 29th of July, 2018. SIC affirms commitment to promoting golf in Ghana After watching first-hand the fun, excitement and competition in the sport, Stephen Oduro, Managing Director of state-owned SIC Insurance Company Limited, has reiterated the outfit’s commitment to the development of golf in the country. Five talking points from week 14 games A flying kick, a swinging arm and big cats baring their claws are among the talking points from week 14 of the Super Rugby season. Ghana Swimming Association President suspended President of Ghana Swimming Association has been accused of adding 16 members to the original 10 on the 2018 Commonwealth Games long list for swimming which included siblings and other non-members of the federation MP defeats Police Inspector in armwrestling battle The MP earned the admiration of the crowd who cheered him on to defeat the Police officer. Ghanaian rapper M.anifest features in new ad for Adidas M.anifest joined Kobi Onyame to create the soundtrack for Adidas' new ad. Ghana to the world! 5 Cameroonian athletes missing in Australia as officials suspect they won't return Cameroon team manager searches for five athletes in Australia with one even missing his event. Ghana lose to Scotland 5-0 Ghana female National Hockey team lose 5-0 in the third game at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Australia clarify Commonwealth Games deportation, 2 NSA staff fingered The Australia High Commission has explained issues relating to the 50 Ghanaian 'journalists' who were deported from the country in relation to coverage of the Commonwealth Games. Abeiku Jackson and Jason Arthur fail to make respective final berths Ghana's Abeiku Jackson and Jason Arthur fail to make the finals of the commonwealth games in their respective swimming events Abeiku Jackson and Jason Jude qualify for swimming semis at the Commonwealth Games Team Ghana's Abeiku Jackson and Jason Jude did well in their events at the Commonwealth Games. Go Ghana! Tennis great slams BBC over Wimbledon pay Navratilova said she was paid around £15,000 ($20,900, 17,000 euros) by the BBC for her role as a commentator at Wimbledon, where she was crowned ladies' champion nine times during her tennis career. This expansion is in line with the company’s goal of meeting the evolving needs of customers by offering more convenient access to high-quality products and services. The new Shop Express stores will showcase modern designs, an expanded product range, and enhanced services, delivering the premium shopping experience that Puma Energy is renowned for. See more