FULL LIST: African artistes with the most Grammy nominations

African musicians continue to make history at the Grammy Awards, showcasing the continent’s immense talent and musical diversity.

From pioneering legends to contemporary chart-toppers, these artists are proving that Africa’s influence on global music is undeniable.

After the 2026 Grammy Awards, Pulse Ghana profiles the African artistes, who have earned the most nominations, reflecting years of consistent excellence and international appeal.

Among them are iconic names such as Burna Boy, who has set records with career album nominations, and other stars like Omah Lay and Ayra Starr, who continue to push Afrobeats into global mainstream consciousness.

This surge in recognition not only celebrates the artistes’ individual achievements but also cements African's position as a powerhouse in global music, demonstrating the cultural and commercial impact of the creative industry.

As the 2026 Grammy Awards approach, anticipation builds over which African artistes will convert their nominations into historic wins, further elevating the nation’s musical footprint worldwide.

Below are African artistes who have earned the most nominations: