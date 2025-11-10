FULL LIST: African artistes with the most Grammy nominations

African musicians continue to make history at the Grammy Awards, showcasing the continent’s immense talent and musical diversity.
From pioneering legends to contemporary chart-toppers, these artists are proving that Africa’s influence on global music is undeniable.
READ MORE: Black Sherif speaks after 2026 Grammy Awards nominations snub: 'We need some education'
After the 2026 Grammy Awards, Pulse Ghana profiles the African artistes, who have earned the most nominations, reflecting years of consistent excellence and international appeal.
Among them are iconic names such as Burna Boy, who has set records with career album nominations, and other stars like Omah Lay and Ayra Starr, who continue to push Afrobeats into global mainstream consciousness.
This surge in recognition not only celebrates the artistes’ individual achievements but also cements African's position as a powerhouse in global music, demonstrating the cultural and commercial impact of the creative industry.
As the 2026 Grammy Awards approach, anticipation builds over which African artistes will convert their nominations into historic wins, further elevating the nation’s musical footprint worldwide.
Below are African artistes who have earned the most nominations:
1.Ladysmith Black Mambazo – 17 Nominations
READ MORE: Daddy Lumba’s team breaks silence on rumours about his death and hospital care
Leading the way is South Africa’s male choral group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, with an impressive 17 Grammy nominations. Known for their mbube and isicathamiya harmonies, they gained international recognition through their collaboration with Paul Simon on the iconic Graceland album. Their distinctive sound has made them cultural ambassadors, bringing the richness of South African choral traditions to a global audience.
2.Angelique Kidjo – 16 Nominations
Next is Angelique Kidjo, the Beninese singer-songwriter with 16 nominations. Renowned for her powerful voice and seamless fusion of West African traditional rhythms with contemporary music, she has built a decades-long career that cements her status as one of Africa’s most celebrated artists.
READ MORE: Roman Fada denies being sacked by Daddy Lumba
3.Burna Boy – 13 Nominations
Nigeria’s Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy follows with 13 nominations, the most among contemporary African artists. His genre-blending sound and socially conscious lyrics have made him a global ambassador for modern African music.
4.Miriam Makeba – 9 Nominations
READ MORE: Shatta Wale, Moliy, Black Sheriff snubbed in 2025 Grammy nominations as Nigeria dominates
Affectionately known as “Mama Africa,” Miriam Makeba earned 9 nominations throughout her career. A trailblazer on the international stage, she used her music to fight apartheid while highlighting the beauty of African culture.
5.Tems – 8
Tems – 8 Nominations: Recognised as one of the most prominent female African artists, “Her voice and songwriting resonate across continents,” critics say.
READ MORE: Stonebwoy reschedules BHIM Festival following clash with ‘December in GH’ events
Best Global Music Performance: ‘Essence’ (with Wizkid) (2021)
Album of the Year (featured artist): ‘RENAISSANCE’ (with Beyoncé) (2023)
Best Rap Song: ‘Wait for You’ (2023) — won
Best Melodic Rap Performance: ‘Wait for You’ (2023) — won
Best Song Written for Visual Media: ‘Lift Me Up’ (with Rihanna) (2024)
Best African Music Performance: ‘Love Me Jeje’ (2025) — won
Best R&B Song: ‘Burning’ (2025)
Best Global Music Album: ‘Born in the Wild’ (2025)
6.Youssou N’Dour – 7 Nominations
READ MORE: Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (3 – 7 November)
Senegalese icon Youssou N’Dour has 7 nominations and is celebrated for popularising mbalax music globally, establishing himself as a living legend of African music.
7.Wizkid – 6
Wizkid – 6 Nominations: Instrumental in taking Afrobeats to global audiences, including his collaboration with Drake on One Dance.
READ MORE: Shatta Wale, Moliy, Black Sheriff snubbed in 2025 Grammy nominations as Nigeria dominates
Album of the Year: ‘Views’ (with Drake) (2016)
Best Music Video: ‘Brown Skin Girl’ (with Beyoncé, SAINt JHN & Blue Ivy) (2021) — won
Best Global Music Album: ‘Made in Lagos’ (2022)
Best Global Music Performance: ‘Essence’ (with Tems) (2022)
Best African Music Performance: ‘MMS’ (with Asake & Wizkid) (2025)
Best African Music Performance: ‘Gimme Dat’ (with Ayra Starr) (2026)
8.Femi Kuti - 6
READ MORE: 'I am losing my mind, I will go back' - Regina Daniels in tears after brother’s arrest
The Femi Kuti family continues the Afrobeat legacy with 6 nominations, joined by his son Made Kuti and brother Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, demonstrating the power of musical heritage.
Best World Music Album: ‘Fight to Win’ (2003)
Best Contemporary World Music Album: ‘Day by Day’ (2010)
Best World Music Album: ‘Africa for Africa’ (2012)
Best World Music Album: ‘No Place for My Dream’ (2014)
Best Global Music Performance: ‘Pà Pà Pà’ (2022)
Best Global Music Album: ‘Legacy+’ (with Made Kuti) (2022)
9.Soweto Gospel Choir - 6
READ MORE: Regina Daniels reveals conditions Ned Nwoko must meet to win her back
The Soweto Gospel Choir (6 nominations) has also elevated South African gospel music on the world stage, captivating audiences with their uplifting performances.
10.Davido – 5
READ MORE: ' I feel sorry for people with just one wife' – Regina Daniels’ husband says
Davido – 5 Nominations: Illustrates how African artists are leveraging streaming and social media to reach international audiences.
Best African Music Performance: ‘Unavailable’ (featuring Musa Keys) (2024)
Best Global Music Performance: ‘Feel’ (2024)
Best Global Music Album: ‘Timeless’ (2024)
Best African Music Performance: ‘Sensational’ (with Chris Brown & Lojay) (2025)
Best African Performance: ‘With You’ (with Omah Lay’ (2026)
11.Rocky Dawuni - 4
READ MORE: Regina Daniels reportedly returns to husband Ned Nwoko's home after reconciliation
Ghanaian musician Rocky Dawuni has received four Grammy nominations: for his albums "Branches of the Same Tree" (2015, Best Reggae Album) and "Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1" (2021, Best Global Music Album), and for his songs "Never Bow Down" (2023, Best Global Music Performance) and "Rise" (2024, Best Global Music Performance). This makes him the most nominated Ghanaian artist in Grammy history.
12.Tyla – 2
Tyla – 2 Nominations: Brought Amapiano to global recognition with Water
READ MORE: Regina Daniels' husband reacts to wife beating allegation, accuses her of drug abuse
Last year, she was named the youngest African soloist to win a Grammy Award at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards after winning the inaugural Best African Music Performance. This year Tyla, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, is nominated for Best African Music Performance for her hit single Push 2 Start. She competes against Davido and Omah's Lay With You, Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin's Hope & Love, and Ayra Starr and Wizkid's Gimme Dat.
13.Asake & Ayra Starr – 2 Nominations Each
READ MORE: Nkawkaw-based rapper reportedly killed by rival group for trespassing
Asake & Ayra Starr – 2 Nominations Each: Represent Nigeria’s new Afrobeats wave
Best African Music Performance: ‘Amapiano’ (with Olamide) (2024)Best African Music Performance: ‘MMS’ (with Wizkid) (2025)9.
Ayra Starr (2 nominations)Best African Music Performance: ‘Rush’ (2024)Best African Music Performance: ‘Gimme Dat’ (with Ayra Starr) (2026)
READ MORE: Medikal finally breaks his silence on rumours that he has more than one child with Eazzy
14.Rema, Omah Lay, Lojay & Olamide – 1 Nomination Each
Rema, Omah Lay, Lojay & Olamide – 1 Nomination Each: Show the depth of Nigerian talent
READ MORE: I can easily lead Ghana with my experience as Legon SRC president – Guru claims
These nominations reflect not only individual achievement but also the growing global appreciation of African music. From traditional rhythms to contemporary Afrobeats and gospel, Africa’s artists are claiming their rightful place on the world’s biggest musical stage. As streaming platforms continue to break barriers and fresh talent emerges, Africa’s story of musical excellence is only set to expand further.