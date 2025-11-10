Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

FULL LIST: African artistes with the most Grammy nominations

10 November 2025 at 14:23

African musicians continue to make history at the Grammy Awards, showcasing the continent’s immense talent and musical diversity.

From pioneering legends to contemporary chart-toppers, these artists are proving that Africa’s influence on global music is undeniable.

READ MORE: Black Sherif speaks after 2026 Grammy Awards nominations snub: 'We need some education'

After the 2026 Grammy Awards, Pulse Ghana profiles the African artistes, who have earned the most nominations, reflecting years of consistent excellence and international appeal.

Among them are iconic names such as Burna Boy, who has set records with career album nominations, and other stars like Omah Lay and Ayra Starr, who continue to push Afrobeats into global mainstream consciousness.

This surge in recognition not only celebrates the artistes’ individual achievements but also cements African's position as a powerhouse in global music, demonstrating the cultural and commercial impact of the creative industry.

As the 2026 Grammy Awards approach, anticipation builds over which African artistes will convert their nominations into historic wins, further elevating the nation’s musical footprint worldwide.

Below are African artistes who have earned the most nominations:

Recommended For You
Movies
2024-12-21T22:34:35+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024

Ghanaian Cinema on the Rise! From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartfelt dramas, discover the top 5 films redefining storytelling in Ghana. With powerhouse casts, visionary directors, and captivating narratives, these movies are putting Ghanaian cinema on the global map.
Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024

1.Ladysmith Black Mambazo – 17 Nominations

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Daddy Lumba’s team breaks silence on rumours about his death and hospital care

Leading the way is South Africa’s male choral group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, with an impressive 17 Grammy nominations. Known for their mbube and isicathamiya harmonies, they gained international recognition through their collaboration with Paul Simon on the iconic Graceland album. Their distinctive sound has made them cultural ambassadors, bringing the richness of South African choral traditions to a global audience.

2.Angelique Kidjo – 16 Nominations

Next is Angelique Kidjo, the Beninese singer-songwriter with 16 nominations. Renowned for her powerful voice and seamless fusion of West African traditional rhythms with contemporary music, she has built a decades-long career that cements her status as one of Africa’s most celebrated artists.

READ MORE: Roman Fada denies being sacked by Daddy Lumba

ADVERTISEMENT
Angelique Kidjo au Grammy Awards

Angelique Kidjo au Grammy Awards

3.Burna Boy – 13 Nominations

Nigeria’s Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy follows with 13 nominations, the most among contemporary African artists. His genre-blending sound and socially conscious lyrics have made him a global ambassador for modern African music.

Burna Boy [Instagram/Burnaboygram]

Burna Boy [Instagram/Burnaboygram]

4.Miriam Makeba – 9 Nominations

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Shatta Wale, Moliy, Black Sheriff snubbed in 2025 Grammy nominations as Nigeria dominates

Affectionately known as “Mama Africa,” Miriam Makeba earned 9 nominations throughout her career. A trailblazer on the international stage, she used her music to fight apartheid while highlighting the beauty of African culture.

FULL LIST: African artistes with the most Grammy nominations

5.Tems – 8

Tems – 8 Nominations: Recognised as one of the most prominent female African artists, “Her voice and songwriting resonate across continents,” critics say.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Stonebwoy reschedules BHIM Festival following clash with ‘December in GH’ events

Best Global Music Performance: ‘Essence’ (with Wizkid) (2021)

Album of the Year (featured artist): ‘RENAISSANCE’ (with Beyoncé) (2023)

Best Rap Song: ‘Wait for You’ (2023) — won

Best Melodic Rap Performance: ‘Wait for You’ (2023) — won

Best Song Written for Visual Media: ‘Lift Me Up’ (with Rihanna) (2024)

Best African Music Performance: ‘Love Me Jeje’ (2025) — won

Best R&B Song: ‘Burning’ (2025)

Best Global Music Album: ‘Born in the Wild’ (2025)

FULL LIST: African artistes with the most Grammy nominations

6.Youssou N’Dour – 7 Nominations

READ MORE: Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (3 – 7 November)

ADVERTISEMENT

Senegalese icon Youssou N’Dour has 7 nominations and is celebrated for popularising mbalax music globally, establishing himself as a living legend of African music.

FULL LIST: African artistes with the most Grammy nominations

7.Wizkid – 6

Wizkid – 6 Nominations: Instrumental in taking Afrobeats to global audiences, including his collaboration with Drake on One Dance.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale, Moliy, Black Sheriff snubbed in 2025 Grammy nominations as Nigeria dominates

ADVERTISEMENT

Album of the Year: ‘Views’ (with Drake) (2016)

Best Music Video: ‘Brown Skin Girl’ (with Beyoncé, SAINt JHN & Blue Ivy) (2021) — won

Best Global Music Album: ‘Made in Lagos’ (2022)

Best Global Music Performance: ‘Essence’ (with Tems) (2022)

Best African Music Performance: ‘MMS’ (with Asake & Wizkid) (2025)

Best African Music Performance: ‘Gimme Dat’ (with Ayra Starr) (2026)

Wizkid and Justin Skye

Wizkid and Justin Skye

8.Femi Kuti - 6

READ MORE: 'I am losing my mind, I will go back' - Regina Daniels in tears after brother’s arrest

The Femi Kuti family continues the Afrobeat legacy with 6 nominations, joined by his son Made Kuti and brother Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, demonstrating the power of musical heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best World Music Album: ‘Fight to Win’ (2003)

Best Contemporary World Music Album: ‘Day by Day’ (2010)

Best World Music Album: ‘Africa for Africa’ (2012)

Best World Music Album: ‘No Place for My Dream’ (2014)

Best Global Music Performance: ‘Pà Pà Pà’ (2022)

Best Global Music Album: ‘Legacy+’ (with Made Kuti) (2022)

Fela Anikulapo Kuti

Fela Anikulapo Kuti

9.Soweto Gospel Choir - 6

READ MORE: Regina Daniels reveals conditions Ned Nwoko must meet to win her back

The Soweto Gospel Choir (6 nominations) has also elevated South African gospel music on the world stage, captivating audiences with their uplifting performances.

ADVERTISEMENT
FULL LIST: African artistes with the most Grammy nominations

10.Davido – 5

READ MORE: ' I feel sorry for people with just one wife' – Regina Daniels’ husband says

Davido – 5 Nominations: Illustrates how African artists are leveraging streaming and social media to reach international audiences.

Best African Music Performance: ‘Unavailable’ (featuring Musa Keys) (2024)

Best Global Music Performance: ‘Feel’ (2024)

Best Global Music Album: ‘Timeless’ (2024)

Best African Music Performance: ‘Sensational’ (with Chris Brown & Lojay) (2025)

Best African Performance: ‘With You’ (with Omah Lay’ (2026)

ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian singer Davido

Nigerian singer Davido

11.Rocky Dawuni - 4

READ MORE: Regina Daniels reportedly returns to husband Ned Nwoko's home after reconciliation

Ghanaian musician Rocky Dawuni has received four Grammy nominations: for his albums "Branches of the Same Tree" (2015, Best Reggae Album) and "Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1" (2021, Best Global Music Album), and for his songs "Never Bow Down" (2023, Best Global Music Performance) and "Rise" (2024, Best Global Music Performance). This makes him the most nominated Ghanaian artist in Grammy history. 

ROCKY DAWUNI

ROCKY DAWUNI

ADVERTISEMENT

12.Tyla – 2

Tyla – 2 Nominations: Brought Amapiano to global recognition with Water

READ MORE: Regina Daniels' husband reacts to wife beating allegation, accuses her of drug abuse

Last year, she was named the youngest African soloist to win a Grammy Award at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards after winning the inaugural Best African Music Performance. This year Tyla, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, is nominated for Best African Music Performance for her hit single Push 2 Start. She competes against Davido and Omah's Lay With You, Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin's Hope & Love, and Ayra Starr and Wizkid's Gimme Dat.

Tyla at the Grammy Awards

Tyla at the Grammy Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

13.Asake & Ayra Starr – 2 Nominations Each

READ MORE: Nkawkaw-based rapper reportedly killed by rival group for trespassing

Asake & Ayra Starr – 2 Nominations Each: Represent Nigeria’s new Afrobeats wave

Best African Music Performance: ‘Amapiano’ (with Olamide) (2024)Best African Music Performance: ‘MMS’ (with Wizkid) (2025)9.

Ayra Starr (2 nominations)Best African Music Performance: ‘Rush’ (2024)Best African Music Performance: ‘Gimme Dat’ (with Ayra Starr) (2026)

READ MORE: Medikal finally breaks his silence on rumours that he has more than one child with Eazzy

ADVERTISEMENT

14.Rema, Omah Lay, Lojay & Olamide – 1 Nomination Each

Rema, Omah Lay, Lojay & Olamide – 1 Nomination Each: Show the depth of Nigerian talent

READ MORE: I can easily lead Ghana with my experience as Legon SRC president – Guru claims

These nominations reflect not only individual achievement but also the growing global appreciation of African music. From traditional rhythms to contemporary Afrobeats and gospel, Africa’s artists are claiming their rightful place on the world’s biggest musical stage. As streaming platforms continue to break barriers and fresh talent emerges, Africa’s story of musical excellence is only set to expand further.

Educate me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.